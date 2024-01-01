$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,784KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4126
- Mileage 106,784 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- AWD
- Well optioned
Here comes a wonderful BMW 328i xDrive at a great price point! This luxury sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - turbo 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
Only $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- AWD
- Well optioned
Here comes a wonderful BMW 328i xDrive at a great price point! This luxury sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - turbo 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
Only $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 106,784 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 153,568 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! LOW MILEAGE! 91,802 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 BMW 3 Series