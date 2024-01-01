Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- AWD</span><br><span>- Well optioned</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Here comes a wonderful BMW 328i xDrive at a great price point! This luxury sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - turbo 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available!<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!<br></span><span>Only $16</span><span>,900 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2015 BMW 3 Series

106,784 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,784KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4126
  • Mileage 106,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- AWD
- Well optioned

Here comes a wonderful BMW 328i xDrive at a great price point! This luxury sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - turbo 4 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
Only $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 106,784 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 153,568 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! LOW MILEAGE! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! LOW MILEAGE! 91,802 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 3 Series