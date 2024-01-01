Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Well optioned

Here comes a rare and desirable BMW 335i xDrive with the M-Sport package! This gorgeous grand coupe is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for over the years, must be seen to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful inline 3L - turbo 6 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, head up display, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Harman/Kardon audio system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded M alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2015 BMW 3 Series

150,276 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Used
150,276KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4198
  • Mileage 150,276 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Well optioned

Here comes a rare and desirable BMW 335i xDrive with the M-Sport package! This gorgeous grand coupe is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for over the years, must be seen to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful inline 3L - turbo 6 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, head up display, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Harman/Kardon audio system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded M alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

