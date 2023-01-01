$22,500+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X3
xDrive28d / B. CAM / H. SEATS / NAV / AWD / LTHR
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,852 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d, featuring a backup camera, heated seats, navigation system, all-wheel drive, leather upholstery, sunroof, and parking distance control (PDC), offers a luxurious and well-equipped driving experience. Its combination of advanced technology, comfort features, and AWD capability makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile and sophisticated SUV.
Main Office
1575 Main St. E.
Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E
Certification included at no extra cost.
All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.
A5063
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
