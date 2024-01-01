Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span><br><span>- Remote start<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a beautiful Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather interior, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><span><br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2015 Cadillac SRX

127,374 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,374KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4216
  • Mileage 127,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Remote start


Here comes a beautiful Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather interior, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 127,374 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q5 Progressiv S-Line -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Audi Q5 Progressiv S-Line -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! 114,374 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 108,188 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac SRX