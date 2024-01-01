$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,374KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4216
- Mileage 127,374 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Remote start
Here comes a beautiful Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather interior, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Remote start
Here comes a beautiful Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, leather interior, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, factory remote start, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$15,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$16,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 127,374 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 Progressiv S-Line -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! 114,374 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 108,188 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Cadillac SRX