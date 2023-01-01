Menu
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

117,939 KM

Details Description Features

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 HEATED SEATS | POWER SEAT | CLEAN CARFAX

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 HEATED SEATS | POWER SEAT | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,939KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544697
  • Stock #: D112410B
  • VIN: 1GCGTCE31F1222043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,939 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5" Rectangular Chrome Assist Steps (LPO), 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 8" Dark Argent Metallic Cast Alloy.

Z71 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
Black



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

