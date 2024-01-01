Menu
Odometer is 10455 kilometers below market average! 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT AS TRADED | 1LT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !! 4D Sedan ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

142,355 KM

Details Description Features

$5,300

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

142,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB7F7252208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63171BZ
  • Mileage 142,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10455 kilometers below market average!

2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT AS TRADED | 1LT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE !!

4D Sedan ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2015 Chevrolet Cruze