Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

217,441 KM

Details Features

$3,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12297495

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

226-600-3656

  1. 1742393538
  2. 1742393538
  3. 1742393538
  4. 1742393538
  5. 1742393538
  6. 1742393538
  7. 1742393538
  8. 1742393538
  9. 1742393538
  10. 1742393538
  11. 1742393538
  12. 1742393538
  13. 1742393538
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,441KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK9F6334021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Auto Sales

Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 0 KM $3,498 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Kia Sportage LX-Convenience for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Kia Sportage LX-Convenience 101,821 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Maple Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Auto Sales

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

226-600-XXXX

(click to show)

226-600-3656

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$3,498

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Auto Sales

226-600-3656

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox