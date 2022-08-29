Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

156,636 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS / KEYLESS ENTRY / BUCKET SEATS /

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS / KEYLESS ENTRY / BUCKET SEATS /

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,636KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9262603
  Stock #: a9965
  VIN: 2GNALAEK1F6379965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # a9965
  • Mileage 156,636 KM

Vehicle Description

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

