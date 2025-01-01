Menu
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

235,010 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

12398895

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,010KM
VIN 1G11C5SLXFF342487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1210
  • Mileage 235,010 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2015 Chevrolet Malibu