2015 Chevrolet Malibu

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LT,BACKUP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

99,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5866404
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL0FF298192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Low Km's, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Certified, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust,Perfect Driving Condition, all original, Must See!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

