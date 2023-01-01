Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

219,661 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

219,661KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned LTZ package

Incoming is a very desirable Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ package with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, crew cab 4X4 truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the legendary 5.3L- 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, touch screen, 4X4, remote start, step up bars, upgraded alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

