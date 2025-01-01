2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
4D Crew Cab EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system.

158,160 KM

Details Description Features

High Country HIGH COUNTRY | 4WD | LEATHER | NAVI |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
158,160KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC7FG127770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 64413A
  • Mileage 158,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
