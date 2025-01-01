$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country HIGH COUNTRY | 4WD | LEATHER | NAVI |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour sand
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 64413A
- Mileage 158,160 KM
Vehicle Description
4D Crew Cab EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
