2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,142 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Work Truck

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,142KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981179
  • Stock #: C6086
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC5FZ286086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,142 KM

Vehicle Description


Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

