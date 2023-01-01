Menu
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

216,102 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

216,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545423
  • Stock #: 24056A
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH0F4193692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 216,102 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

