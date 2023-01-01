$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
216,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10545423
- Stock #: 24056A
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH0F4193692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 216,102 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
