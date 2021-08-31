$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
For a modern, sophisticated sedan that feels like a luxury car, but is priced like an economy car, the sleek Chrysler 200 is an unbeatable value. This 2015 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This low mileage sedan has just 18,032 kms. It's velvet red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 956 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 982 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Overall Width: 1,871 mm
Overall height: 1,491 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,575 kg
Max cargo capacity: 411 L
Front Leg Room: 1,071 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,092 kg
Wheelbase: 2,742 mm
Overall Length: 4,885 mm
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.