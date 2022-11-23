Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

147,375 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Limited V6

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

147,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9424146
  • Stock #: 54939
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG9FN525656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition trade in. 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine. Bi−Function Halogen Projector Headlamp w/LEDs. Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth. Power 8−Way Driver Seat. Heated front seats. Keyless Enter ’n Go. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

