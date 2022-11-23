Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

94,139 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S AWD NAV/PANO V6

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

S AWD NAV/PANO V6

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 9438051
  2. 9438051
  3. 9438051
  4. 9438051
  5. 9438051
  6. 9438051
  7. 9438051
  8. 9438051
  9. 9438051
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9438051
  • Stock #: 54941
  • VIN: 1C3CCCDG0FN639198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54941
  • Mileage 94,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic condition and incredible equipement. 200 S AWD. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. 9−speed automatic transmission. Sun/Sound Group. Dual−Pane Panoramic Sunroof. 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer. ParkView rear back−up camera. Remote start system. Premium Lighting Group. Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV. 19X8−inch Hyper Black aluminum whls. Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 94,139 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 64,640 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 Li...
 147,375 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory