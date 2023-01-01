2015 Chrysler Town & Country

$23,599 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 5 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10126959

10126959 Stock #: 23374A

23374A VIN: 2C4RC1HG8FR717492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23374A

Mileage 82,551 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.