All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

150,164 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Touring-L

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

Used
150,164KM
VIN 2C4RC1CG0FR504236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1150
  • Mileage 150,164 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Video Monitor Location: Rear
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Video system: DVD player
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Interior accents: chrome
Emissions: 50 state
Mirror color: chrome
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Infotainment: Uconnect
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Camera system: rear multi-view
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Hard drive: 40GB
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Headphones: wireless
Rear brake width: 0.47
Side door type: dual power sliding
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Rear quarter windows: power
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Flashlight: rechargeable
Video monitor size: 9 in.
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rack crossbars: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Remote control: audio / video
Overhead console: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V rear / two 12V front
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor / sunglasses holder
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 8
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen / quad headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chrysler Town & Country