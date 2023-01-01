Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

144,567 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring *DVD PLAYER*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring *DVD PLAYER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,567KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840020
  • Stock #: 22612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,567 KM

Vehicle Description

DUAL DVD PLAYERS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, REAR A/C & HEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, STOW N GO SEATING, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Tailgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Additional Features

Blue-Ray Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2015 Chrysler Town &...
 144,567 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,916 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 142,931 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory