Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Charger

115,861 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Charger

Road/Track

Watch This Vehicle
12919061

2015 Dodge Charger

Road/Track

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12919061
  2. 12919061
  3. 12919061
  4. 12919061
  5. 12919061
  6. 12919061
  7. 12919061
  8. 12919061
  9. 12919061
  10. 12919061
  11. 12919061
  12. 12919061
  13. 12919061
  14. 12919061
  15. 12919061
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,861KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXCT1FH763928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3928
  • Mileage 115,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 257,570 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan BRAUN COMPANION VAN, HANDICAP EQUIPPED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan BRAUN COMPANION VAN, HANDICAP EQUIPPED 135,572 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport, Sunroof, Alloys, Heated Sts, Remote Starter for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Accord Sport, Sunroof, Alloys, Heated Sts, Remote Starter 191,416 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Dodge Charger