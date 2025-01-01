$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Charger
Road/Track
2015 Dodge Charger
Road/Track
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,861KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXCT1FH763928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C3928
- Mileage 115,861 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 257,570 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan BRAUN COMPANION VAN, HANDICAP EQUIPPED 135,572 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sport, Sunroof, Alloys, Heated Sts, Remote Starter 191,416 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2015 Dodge Charger