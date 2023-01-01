Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10462617
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXFR559310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, GPS, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof, Heated front Seat & Steering, Certified, Good Running Condition, Power sliding doors, Power lift Gate, front power seat DVD player and mush more, Good Driving condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the CarFax history report please:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

