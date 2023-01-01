2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10462617

10462617 VIN: 2C4RDGDGXFR559310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.