2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2C4RDGDGXFR559310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, GPS, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof, Heated front Seat & Steering, Certified, Good Running Condition, Power sliding doors, Power lift Gate, front power seat DVD player and mush more, Good Driving condition, Must See!!!
Click here to view the CarFax history report please:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
