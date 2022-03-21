Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,072 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

SE/SXT

SE/SXT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

142,072KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8750078
  Stock #: 22278A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR722097

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 4
  Stock # 22278A
  Mileage 142,072 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE - No Accidents - Fully Safety Certified - Perfect Summer Family -Road Trip Van! Just Traded In!



Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.



Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.



519-571-2828

sales@kitchenerkia.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag

