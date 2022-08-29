Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,972 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *DVD PLAYER*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *DVD PLAYER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280183
  • Stock #: 22460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,972 KM

Vehicle Description

HUGE SELECTION OF MINIVANS! OVER 10 IN STOCK TO CHOOSE FROM!

DVD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR A/C & HEAT, STOW N GO SEATING, ALLOYS, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Dual Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2022 Lexus RX 350 Lu...
 89 KM
$67,950 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 60,930 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 BIG HO...
 81,301 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory