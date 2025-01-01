Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><p><strong>10 DAY NO HASSLE REFUND | FIRST OIL CHANGE ON US! | COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX REPORTS | MARKET-BASED PRICING <strong> | <strong>RIGOROUS SELECTION & RECONDITIONING PROCESS</span> WE ONLY KEEP THE GOOD ONES |<strong> ALL-IN PRICING </strong>NO HIDDEN FEES | <strong>YOUR TRADE EXPOSED TO ONLINE AUCTION ACROSS CANADA</strong> ENSURING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR VEHICLE | <strong>WELL BUY YOUR TRADE</strong> EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY FROM US </p> <p>10 day no hassle refund is not available on Corvettes, As-Is and certain luxury/performance vehicles.</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

22,770 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
12972283

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12972283
  2. 12972283
  3. 12972283
  4. 12972283
  5. 12972283
  6. 12972283
  7. 12972283
  8. 12972283
  9. 12972283
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG5FT606968

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 676
  • Mileage 22,770 KM

Vehicle Description


10 DAY NO HASSLE REFUND | FIRST OIL CHANGE ON US! | COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX REPORTS | MARKET-BASED PRICING | RIGOROUS SELECTION & RECONDITIONING PROCESS WE ONLY KEEP THE GOOD ONES | ALL-IN PRICING NO HIDDEN FEES | YOUR TRADE EXPOSED TO ONLINE AUCTION ACROSS CANADA ENSURING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR VEHICLE | WE'LL BUY YOUR TRADE EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US




10 day no hassle refund is not available on Corvettes, As-Is and certain luxury/performance vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class As Is Special | You Certify, You Save! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class As Is Special | You Certify, You Save! 100,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW 330 i xDrive M Sport Pkg | Active Suspension for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 BMW 330 i xDrive M Sport Pkg | Active Suspension 82,706 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT One Owner | 7 Passenger | Low Kms for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT One Owner | 7 Passenger | Low Kms 117,553 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2015 Dodge Journey