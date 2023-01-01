Menu
2015 Fiat 500L

145,570 KM

Details Description Features

$11,880

+ tax & licensing
$11,880

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

2015 Fiat 500L

2015 Fiat 500L

5dr HB Lounge

2015 Fiat 500L

5dr HB Lounge

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,880

+ taxes & licensing

145,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10492455
  Stock #: T1019
  VIN: ZFBCFACH8FZ035511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T1019
  • Mileage 145,570 KM

Vehicle Description

This Fiat is Priced to sell. 2015 Fiat 500 L SUV / Wagon, 4 cyl, 4 door Panoramic sunroof & loaded with just about every option from Fiat, You want nice we can show you nice. Low Low Prices And we can finance very easy, This Vehicle is priced to sell ONLY $11880.00 Cert + Tax & Licence. Text or Call TONY for more Info 519-731-2186 TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the only home of low prices !

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

