Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned

Here comes a beautiful Ford Edge Titanium with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up/front camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, factory remote start, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

2015 Ford Edge

102,407 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,407KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3846
  • Mileage 102,407 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned

Here comes a beautiful Ford Edge Titanium with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up/front camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, factory remote start, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Ford Edge