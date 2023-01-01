$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
2015 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
102,407KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3846
- Mileage 102,407 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Here comes a beautiful Ford Edge Titanium with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up/front camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, factory remote start, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Here comes a beautiful Ford Edge Titanium with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up/front camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD player, Bluetooth, factory remote start, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2016 Toyota Camry LE - UPGRADE PKG! ALLOYS! HTD SEATS! BACK-UP CAM! 151,184 KM $16,488 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 8 PASS! 195,397 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX Sedan 5-Speed MT - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS! 139,579 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Ford Edge