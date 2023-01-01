$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2015 Ford Explorer
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
152,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10545435
- Stock #: D24067A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D88FGB93055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 152,012 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8