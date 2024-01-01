Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2015 Ford Explorer

148,946 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D87FGB76487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,946 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

