OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2015 Ford Explorer

176,510 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

12553388

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D80FGA22655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,510 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2015 Ford Explorer