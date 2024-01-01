2015 Ford F-150

Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD, 10-Way Heated Power Drivers & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lbs) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package. XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Magnetic Metallic Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca <p></p> <h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2015 Ford F-150

251,106 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10850391
  2. 10850391
  3. 10850391
  4. 10850391
  5. 10850391
  6. 10850391
  7. 10850391
  8. 10850391
  9. 10850391
  10. 10850391
  11. 10850391
  12. 10850391
  13. 10850391
  14. 10850391
  15. 10850391
  16. 10850391
  17. 10850391
  18. 10850391
  19. 10850391
  20. 10850391
  21. 10850391
  22. 10850391
  23. 10850391
Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
251,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8FFB03754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,106 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 10-Way Heated Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lbs) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver/Passenger Lumbar, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, SYNC with MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.

XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Magnetic Metallic


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland NAPPA LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MOONROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland NAPPA LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | MOONROOF 22,302 KM $67,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! 251,106 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 3.5 AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 3.5 AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! 178,356 KM $6,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150