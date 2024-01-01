Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>No Accidents!! <br> Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats<br> <br> FREE CarFax Report!<br> <br> Price + Tax & Lic fees.<br> <br> This 2015 FORD FIESTA TITANIUM is in Exceptional Condition!<br> <br> Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.<br> We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!<br> <br> Every car and truck in our inventory is:<br> - Hand Picked<br> - Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report<br> - 300 Point Inspected<br> - Fully Serviced<br> - Certified<br> - Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed<br> - And topped up with fuel!<br> <br> We start the next chapter of your vehicles life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.<br> <br> Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/<br> Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto<br> Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!<o:p></o:p></div>

2015 Ford Fiesta

82,953 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Fiesta

Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fiesta

Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

  1. 10989893
  2. 10989893
  3. 10989893
  4. 10989893
  5. 10989893
  6. 10989893
  7. 10989893
  8. 10989893
  9. 10989893
  10. 10989893
  11. 10989893
  12. 10989893
  13. 10989893
  14. 10989893
  15. 10989893
  16. 10989893
  17. 10989893
  18. 10989893
  19. 10989893
  20. 10989893
  21. 10989893
  22. 10989893
  23. 10989893
  24. 10989893
  25. 10989893
  26. 10989893
  27. 10989893
  28. 10989893
  29. 10989893
  30. 10989893
  31. 10989893
  32. 10989893
  33. 10989893
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,953KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4FJ5FM193830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # PFP-309
  • Mileage 82,953 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!
Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2015 FORD FIESTA TITANIUM is in Exceptional Condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats 82,953 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed 40,545 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera 102,034 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta