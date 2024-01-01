Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2015 Ford Focus SE, available now at Auto Expo Inc. This certified pre-owned sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a perfect choice for city driving or weekend adventures. The black exterior and interior create a sophisticated and stylish look, while the sunroof allows you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. With only 88,000 km on the odometer, this Focus is practically brand new.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Focus is loaded with features to make every journey enjoyable, including a rearview camera for enhanced safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, and a powerful sound system with a CD player. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing this vehicle comes with a warranty, giving you added confidence on the road.</p><p>Here are five features that will make this Focus stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> This means the vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets the highest quality standards, ensuring youre getting a reliable and dependable car.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Experience the joy of open-air driving with a sunroof that lets you soak in the sun and fresh air.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Indulge in luxurious comfort with heated leather seats that are perfect for all seasons.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with added confidence thanks to a rearview camera that provides a clear view behind you for safe parking and maneuvering.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming with Bluetooth integration.</li></ul><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
88,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3F26FL359731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

