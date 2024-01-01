$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE,Auto,A/C,Lether,Sunroof,Certified,Alloys,Fogs
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2015 Ford Focus SE, available now at Auto Expo Inc. This certified pre-owned sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a perfect choice for city driving or weekend adventures. The black exterior and interior create a sophisticated and stylish look, while the sunroof allows you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. With only 88,000 km on the odometer, this Focus is practically brand new.
Step inside and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Focus is loaded with features to make every journey enjoyable, including a rearview camera for enhanced safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, and a powerful sound system with a CD player. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing this vehicle comes with a warranty, giving you added confidence on the road.
Here are five features that will make this Focus stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: This means the vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets the highest quality standards, ensuring you're getting a reliable and dependable car.
- Sunroof: Experience the joy of open-air driving with a sunroof that lets you soak in the sun and fresh air.
- Heated Leather Seats: Indulge in luxurious comfort with heated leather seats that are perfect for all seasons.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with added confidence thanks to a rearview camera that provides a clear view behind you for safe parking and maneuvering.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming with Bluetooth integration.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
