Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fusion

195,260 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 9716068
  2. 9716068
  3. 9716068
  4. 9716068
  5. 9716068
  6. 9716068
  7. 9716068
  8. 9716068
  9. 9716068
  10. 9716068
  11. 9716068
  12. 9716068
  13. 9716068
  14. 9716068
  15. 9716068
  16. 9716068
  17. 9716068
  18. 9716068
  19. 9716068
  20. 9716068
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716068
  • Stock #: 167290Z
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T97FR246526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,260 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 18" Premium Painted Sport Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High Beams, Auto-Dimming Electrochromatic Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot Monitor w/Cross Traffic Alert, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Chrome Mouldings Around Window, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electrochromic Driver Exterior Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fog Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning w/Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Moonroof, MyFord Touch, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing, SE Luxury Driver Assist Package, SE MyFord Touch Technology Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Exterior Trim Pieces, Upgraded Interior Trim Pieces, Variably intermittent wipers, Warm Interior Accents.

SE EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT AWD 6-Speed Automatic
Tectonic

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca


AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 195,260 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 114,813 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 214,967 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory