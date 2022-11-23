Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit

43,031 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

350 Wagon XLT Pass. 148-in. WB | 12 Passenger | Low Kilos

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit

350 Wagon XLT Pass. 148-in. WB | 12 Passenger | Low Kilos

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

  1. 9410410
  2. 9410410
  3. 9410410
  4. 9410410
  5. 9410410
  6. 9410410
  7. 9410410
  8. 9410410
  9. 9410410
  10. 9410410
  11. 9410410
  12. 9410410
  13. 9410410
  14. 9410410
  15. 9410410
  16. 9410410
  17. 9410410
  18. 9410410
  19. 9410410
  20. 9410410
  21. 9410410
  22. 9410410
  23. 9410410
  24. 9410410
  25. 9410410
  26. 9410410
  27. 9410410
  28. 9410410
  29. 9410410
  30. 9410410
  31. 9410410
  32. 9410410
  33. 9410410
Contact Seller

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,031KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410410
  • Stock #: PFP-262
  • VIN: 1FBZX2ZM3FKB10272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # PFP-262
  • Mileage 43,031 KM

Vehicle Description

12 Passenger, Winter AND Summer Tires, Factory Towing Package, CRUISE CONTROL,
Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD/AUX Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2015 FORD TRANSIT 350 XLT 12 Passenger Van is in EXCELLENT Condition. 



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you
choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why
the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario
for four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

2019 RAM 1500 Limite...
 97,712 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 75,868 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 112,278 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory