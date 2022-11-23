2015 Ford Transit

$51,999 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410410

9410410 Stock #: PFP-262

PFP-262 VIN: 1FBZX2ZM3FKB10272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # PFP-262

Mileage 43,031 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.