2015 GMC Terrain

170,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10274910
  • Stock #: PC1458
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK5F6209866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN AWD SUV THATS CLEAN AND LOOKS GREAT WELL MAINTAINED AND SOLD CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENT COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

