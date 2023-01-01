$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2015 GMC Terrain
2015 GMC Terrain
SLE
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10274910
- Stock #: PC1458
- VIN: 2GKFLWEK5F6209866
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 170,000 KM
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN AWD SUV THATS CLEAN AND LOOKS GREAT WELL MAINTAINED AND SOLD CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENT COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9