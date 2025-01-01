Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Low mileage

Just landed is a lovely Honda Accord Coupe EX with only 38,000km! This fuel efficient coupe is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, fog lights, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2015 Honda Accord

38,154 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord

EX Coupe - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

12447808

2015 Honda Accord

EX Coupe - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,154KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4437
  • Mileage 38,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident fee
- Low mileage


Just landed is a lovely Honda Accord Coupe EX with only 38,000km! This fuel efficient coupe is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, fog lights, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Honda Accord