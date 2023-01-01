Menu
2015 Honda Civic

155,643 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX, Sunroof, Alloys, Back-Up Camera, Push Start

2015 Honda Civic

EX, Sunroof, Alloys, Back-Up Camera, Push Start

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107990
  • Stock #: 001365
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B52FH001365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Seats, P. Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Back-Up-Camera, Right Lane Change Camera, Honda Dealer Maintained, USB and AUX Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Honda Paddle Shift. Only 155,643 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

