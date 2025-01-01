$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,978KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4391
- Mileage 124,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned
Just landed is a desirable Honda Civic EX with all the right features! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned
Just landed is a desirable Honda Civic EX with all the right features! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 153,970 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD -BOWERS & WILKINS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 154,897 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 122,770 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Civic