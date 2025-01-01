Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><br><span>- Well optioned</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Just landed is a desirable Honda Civic EX with all the right features! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price</span><br><span>$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><div><br /></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><br><br></div><br /><div><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span><span></span></div>

2015 Honda Civic

124,978 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,978KM

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4391
  • Mileage 124,978 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned

Just landed is a desirable Honda Civic EX with all the right features! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

5 Passenger

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Honda Civic