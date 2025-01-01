Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified, One owner, Accident Free, Black on Black, Alloy rims, Back-up Camera, Side Camera, Sunroof, Michelin set of tires, Tinted windows</p><p>Air condition, ABS, TCS, TPMS , Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, and many more</p><p>Taxes and license fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available </p>

2015 Honda Civic

275,729 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle
12452248

2015 Honda Civic

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

  1. 1745593291
  2. 1745593290
  3. 1745593280
  4. 1745593278
  5. 1745593288
  6. 1745593288
  7. 1745593275
  8. 1745593214
  9. 1745593184
  10. 1745593218
  11. 1745593122
  12. 1745593126
  13. 1745593189
  14. 1745593201
  15. 1745593196
  16. 1745593279
  17. 1745593248
  18. 1745593180
  19. 1745593248
  20. 1745593263
  21. 1745593289
  22. 1745593147
  23. 1745593147
  24. 1745593371
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
275,729KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F56FH009620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 275,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, One owner, Accident Free, Black on Black, Alloy rims, Back-up Camera, Side Camera, Sunroof, Michelin set of tires, Tinted windows

Air condition, ABS, TCS, TPMS , Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, and many more

Taxes and license fees extra

Extended warranty available 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmarto

Used 2017 Honda HR-V 4WD 4dr CVT EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda HR-V 4WD 4dr CVT EX 268,232 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Toyota Camry SE 272,236 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4DR for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4DR 182,168 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2015 Honda Civic