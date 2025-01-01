$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this stunning 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This sleek grey Civic is ready to hit the road and offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With its classic sedan design, this Honda is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. It has a well-maintained interior and is eager to please its next owner.
This Civic comes equipped with a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and a smooth Variable / CVT transmission. It has front-wheel drive, making it easy to handle in various driving conditions. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed black interior designed for comfort and convenience. With just 151,000km on the odometer, this Civic has plenty of life left and is ready to provide you with years of dependable service.
Here are five standout features of this 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX:
- Sleek Exterior: Make a statement on the road with its elegant grey exterior that exudes sophistication.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth Ride: Experience a seamless driving experience with its Variable / CVT transmission.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the well-designed black interior.
- Honda Reliability: Benefit from Honda's renowned reputation for durability and dependability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628