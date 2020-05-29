Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX,ONE OWNER,AUTO,A/C,TINTED,CERTIFIED,SUNROOF

2015 Honda Civic

EX,ONE OWNER,AUTO,A/C,TINTED,CERTIFIED,SUNROOF

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Sale Price

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5072022
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B50FH002417
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Super Low KM's, One Owner, Bluetooth, Auto, A/C, Power Group, No accident, Certified, New Brakes and tires , Tinted, Remote starter, Sunroof, Alloys, Key less, Push Starter,  None Smoker, No pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving Condition, Clean Car Fax, All Original, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

