+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Gas Saver, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Heated seats,New Tires all around, Certified, Low Km's, None Smoker, No Pet's, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
click here to view car Fax history report, ((Car Fax))
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1