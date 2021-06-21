Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX,AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX,AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7408520
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48FH041296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas Saver, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Heated seats,New Tires all around, Certified, Low Km's, None Smoker, No Pet's, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

click here to view car Fax history report,   ((Car Fax))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2008 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 191,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra 2...
 182,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry XS...
 167,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory