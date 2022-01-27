$20,488+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Civic
Si Coupe 6-Speed MT - NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$20,488
- Listing ID: 8151907
- Stock #: 3085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New tires all around
- New rear brakes
Very rare and desirable Honda Civic SI coupe has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This peppy Civic is in excellent condition in and out and dries very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $20,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.