2015 Honda Civic

99,134 KM

Details Description Features

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Si Coupe 6-Speed MT - NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

2015 Honda Civic

Si Coupe 6-Speed MT - NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

99,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8151907
  • Stock #: 3085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3085
  • Mileage 99,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New tires all around
- New rear brakes



Very rare and desirable Honda Civic SI coupe has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This peppy Civic is in excellent condition in and out and dries very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $20,488 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

