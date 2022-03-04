$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2015 Honda Civic
EX,Auto,A/C,Sunroof,Back & Side Camera,Bluetoot
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8491132
- VIN: 2HGFB2F55FH059926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, USB & HDMI Input, Rear & Side View Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Certified, 2 Set of Keys, New Brakes all around, Tinted, Ontario Car, No Rust, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.