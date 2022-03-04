Menu
2015 Honda Civic

151,000 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX,Auto,A/C,Sunroof,Back & Side Camera,Bluetoot

2015 Honda Civic

EX,Auto,A/C,Sunroof,Back & Side Camera,Bluetoot

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8491132
  VIN: 2HGFB2F55FH059926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, USB & HDMI Input, Rear & Side View Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats,  Bluetooth, Certified, 2 Set of Keys, New Brakes all around, Tinted, Ontario Car, No Rust, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

