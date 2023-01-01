$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 4 , 3 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9772162

9772162 Stock #: 1376

1376 VIN: 2HGFB2E43FH027002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 224,372 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.