2015 Honda Civic

224,372 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2015 Honda Civic

LX~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

224,372KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772162
  • Stock #: 1376
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E43FH027002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 224,372 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic LX Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Backup camera
* Bluetooth Connectivity
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

