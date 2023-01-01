Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

69,459 KM

Details Description Features

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

69,459KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425747
  • Stock #: 3751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3751
  • Mileage 69,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage



Here is a beautiful Honda CR-V EX-L with only 69,000km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 2.4L 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, remote start, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $25,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

