2015 Honda CR-V

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 6 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10660986

10660986 Stock #: 003982

003982 VIN: 2hkrm3h31fh003982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,603 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert MP3/auxiliary input jack Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Instrument Panel Bin Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fixed interval wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 5.048 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock Additional Features GVWR: 2 Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB audio interface 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Wheels: 16 Styled Steel Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt 025 kgs (4 464 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.