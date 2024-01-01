$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 170,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
4D Sport Utility 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
519-742-4400