2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Honda CR-V

170,069 KM

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,069KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H75FH111904

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,069 KM

2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

4D Sport Utility 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 170,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 Honda CR-V