Menu
Account
Sign In
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5307482
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*Note: Accident repair vehicle*

Beautiful All wheel Drive CRV EX featuring Navigation system, backup camera, side camera, sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, aluminum wheels and more!

Price includes safety certification. Price does not include taxes and licensing.

Extended Warranty and financing is available.

Trade ins are welcome.

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence!

Berlin Auto Sales Inc
105 Breithaupt St
Kitchener, ON N2H5G 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Berlin Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 164,462 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 118,141 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 47,556 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Berlin Auto Sales

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

Call Dealer

226-336-XXXX

(click to show)

226-336-7873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory