2015 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.